Sturgeon’s Husband Refunds Ex-SNP Member Threatening to Call Police Over Donation Scandal

Amid allegations that the SNP has secretly redirected £600,000 from their referendum campaign funds, Peter Murrell – SNP CEO and husband of Nicola Sturgeon – is now revealed to have immediately reimbursed the donation of an ex-party member who threatened to contact the police over the case. All in a day’s work for Murrell, who’s already facing accusations of fraud for refusing to disclose the SNP’s full accounts.

In an email exchange revealed to The Daily Record, the former party member wrote:

“I asked you to return my monies paid into the ‘ringfenced’ Independence Fund. I have failed to receive a response […] Please note that if you fail to respond within the next seven days or return monies paid, I will report you to the police for theft/fraud.”

Despite only emailing the party inbox, Murrell himself intervened, responding:

“The National Treasurer has approved your refund and the bank transfer of £40 will be processed today. Kind regards, Peter.”

The growing scandal, which Sturgeon continues to insist she is “not concerned” about, has already seen the police interview two complainers, and led to the resignations of five senior party officials – including MPs Douglas Chapman and Joanna Cherry. No wonder Murrell was keen to keep the story from escalating…