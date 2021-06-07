MPs Learn Boundary Review Fates

While the rest of the world focuses on battling the pandemic, or foreign aid, MPs are mainly concerned with one issue today: their jobs. The Boundary Commission will, late tonight, publish their 2023 boundary review, which will redraw almost every constituency in the UK. While the South East IS set to gain a number of seats, the North East, North West and Midlands face a cut of six in total. Today MPs have been invited to learn the fate of their areas, under embargo:
The picture will emerge more clearly in the next few hours. Guido hears many MPs are scared of talking to their colleagues about the proposals, fearing they accidentally brag that their seat is fine in front of someone set to lose theirs. Welsh and Scottish MPs are particularly relaxed – their proposals aren’t being published until September…