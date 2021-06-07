Labour’s Batley and Spen By-Election Candidate Breaks Campaigning Rules

Labour’s Batley and Spen By-Election Candidate, Kim Leadbeater, has quite impressively managed to break campaigning rules before the election has even begun. Campaigning rules state that election posters cannot be erected until 4pm today, however Guido has received pictures of Labour posters already plastered round the Batley and Spen constituency. Labour never like to play fair…

In addition to this, the overly-enthusiastic Labour team have reportedly fixed campaigning posters to private lampposts on private property, something they did not have permission to do. No surprise that socialists have no respect for private property, though this blatant disregard for homeowner’s rights may backfire on Kim Leadbeater by upsetting potential voters.

Last week Guido reported that neither Paul Halloran nor Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party would stand in this hotly contested seat. A statement from Richard Tice explained that the Reform Party will also be standing aside because they “do not want to split the vote and reduce chances of Labour being ousted.” With Galloway splitting the left’s vote, and right-of-centre voters uniting behind Ryan Stephenson, this may be another Red Wall seat to fall, bookies are making the Tory the hot favourite…