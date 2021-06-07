BREAKING: Hoyle Not Calling Foreign Aid Amendment

Just announced by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle: he has not called the Tory rebels’ amendment after clerks advised him not to earlier this morning, citing it outside the scope of the bill. An incredible anti-climax given all the press build up…

Hoyle made a rare speech explaining the decision of the ruling, citing the level of media speculation. He has, however, called on the government to move a motion in future, allowing the House a decision on the 0.7% foreign aid commitment…

Andrew Mitchell was subsequently called to make a point of order, in which he said the government is treating the Commons with disrespect. He claims his personal figures put the government on course for a defeat of nine to twenty votes had it been called. There are now 30-or-so firm members of a new Tory awkward squad…