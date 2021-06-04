Twitter Bitch Fight of The Week: Owen versus Margaret

Labour MP Margaret Hodge took to Twitter last night to condemn the disgraceful and potentially unlawful behaviour of Unite, which has been accused of covertly funding and deliberately orchestrating the deselection of Labour MPs. In a tweeted rant Hodge wrote that Unite should focus on the priorities of its members “not the political whims of a few trade barons”.

Things escalated pretty quickly once Guardian columnist and 24/7 Twitter warrior Owen Jones waded into the scandal. He compared Hodge’s language to that of a “Thatcherite union hater” and said her decision to report Unite to the police was “disturbing”

Hodge refused to backdown noting the that the politically hostile plot to deselect MPs is what is actually “disturbing”. Guido would have to agree… 

Jones responded by dodging and side-stepping the very serious allegations made by Hodge. Jones didn’t attempt to defend Unite’s questionable behaviour… 

As usual we will leave it up to Guido’s co-conspirators to decide who has won this bitch fight… 
