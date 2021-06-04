Twitter Bitch Fight of The Week: Owen versus Margaret

Labour MP Margaret Hodge took to Twitter last night to condemn the disgraceful and potentially unlawful behaviour of Unite, which has been accused of covertly funding and deliberately orchestrating the deselection of Labour MPs. In a tweeted rant Hodge wrote that Unite should focus on the priorities of its members “not the political whims of a few trade barons”.

Unite should be focusing on the priorities of its members in the wake of COVID-19. Not the political whims of a few trade union barons.



If this was funded secretly by the union, it the very least, immoral, and potentially unlawful. — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) June 3, 2021

Things escalated pretty quickly once Guardian columnist and 24/7 Twitter warrior Owen Jones waded into the scandal. He compared Hodge’s language to that of a “Thatcherite union hater” and said her decision to report Unite to the police was “disturbing”.

It’s very disturbing to see a Labour MP - in a party founded by the trade union movement - use language like “trade union barons”, which is used by Thatcherite union haters.



It’s also disturbing to see a Labour MP resort to reporting a union to the police for factional reasons. https://t.co/lDsEiWg53K — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 4, 2021

Hodge refused to backdown noting the that the politically hostile plot to deselect MPs is what is actually “disturbing”. Guido would have to agree…

Let me tell you what is actually "disturbing," Owen.



Top Unite officials were allegedly engaged in a secretive and politically hostile plot to deselect Labour MPs.



There is now solid evidence suggesting Unite may have committed an unlawful offence.



THIS is what is disturbing. https://t.co/CbnRjWbp5l — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) June 4, 2021

Jones responded by dodging and side-stepping the very serious allegations made by Hodge. Jones didn’t attempt to defend Unite’s questionable behaviour…

The last time Unite was reported to the police, they were cleared and Labour changed its voting system in a desperate attempt to dilute trade union power, which instead enabled Jeremy Corbyn to become leader.



Let’s see how it goes this time https://t.co/V9TVgRLjas — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 4, 2021

As usual we will leave it up to Guido’s co-conspirators to decide who has won this bitch fight…