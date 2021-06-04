Truss’s Latest Trade Triumph: Norway ✅ Iceland ✅ and Liechtenstein ✅

Liz Truss has scored another major victory today, signing a post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. She promises the deal will be a “major boost” to the existing £21.6 billion of trade done with the three countries. In a satisfying full circle from her days complaining about cheese imports as DEFRA secretary, the deal boasts 277% tariff cuts for cheese exports to Norway. That. is. not. a. disgrace…

Along with good news for pork, poultry, wine and Scottish Whisky, the deal marks the first time the three European countries have concluded dedicated agreements on digital trade and small businesses “making it the most advanced they have done to date”. It doesn’t look like Liz will stop being the Tory grassroots’ sweetheart any time soon…