LibDem By-Election Candidate and “Entrepreneur” Runs Business Capitalised at £1

LibDem by-election candidate Sarah Green, a self-proclaimed “entrepreneur and “independent minded businesswoman”, runs a company with a capitalisation of £1.

Sarah Green who is running in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, is the founder and director of Green and Ginger Communications which helps clients by “delivering training, coaching and communications support.” She claims that this business experience gave her the skills needed to be Chesham and Amersham’s next MP. Besides the £1 valuation, the filed accounts show just over £1,000 in the bank. Somewhat embarrassingly for Green, who claims to be able to help clients with communication, the firm has a pitiful 7 followers on social media… 

Sarah, the communication company’s only employee, is misleading the electorate by misrepresenting herself as the next Deborah Meaden. According to Companies House, Green’s company had net assets of £5,651 in 2018, falling to only £1 in 2019. In addition, Green and Ginger Communications has lent the Companies Director (a certain Sarah Green) £3,469 – a debt she has every intention to repay, as it was booked as a loan she conveniently won’t have to pay income tax on that amount.  Perhaps Nick Clegg, who donated £15,000 to the LibDems this week, could help Sarah with her finances… 

UPDATE: A co-conspirator points out that Sarah’s business is derived from LibDem contacts. Both of her endorsements on her website’s ‘training’ page appear LibDem connected. The Westminster Foundation for Democracy work was for the African Liberal Network and the other client endorsement is from the CEO of the Welsh LibDems. The communications expert also manages to spell her endorser’s name wrong, it is not “Adelle”, it should be Adele Poskitt…
mdi-tag-outline Liberal Democrats
mdi-account-multiple-outline Sarah Green
mdi-timer June 4 2021 @ 11:38 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments