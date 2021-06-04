LibDem By-Election Candidate and “Entrepreneur” Runs Business Capitalised at £1

LibDem by-election candidate Sarah Green, a self-proclaimed “entrepreneur“ and “independent minded businesswoman”, runs a company with a capitalisation of £1.

Sarah Green who is running in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, is the founder and director of Green and Ginger Communications which helps clients by “delivering training, coaching and communications support.” She claims that this business experience gave her the skills needed to be Chesham and Amersham’s next MP. Besides the £1 valuation, the filed accounts show just over £1,000 in the bank. Somewhat embarrassingly for Green, who claims to be able to help clients with communication, the firm has a pitiful 7 followers on social media…

Sarah, the communication company’s only employee, is misleading the electorate by misrepresenting herself as the next Deborah Meaden. According to Companies House, Green’s company had net assets of £5,651 in 2018, falling to only £1 in 2019. In addition, Green and Ginger Communications has lent the Companies Director (a certain Sarah Green) £3,469 – a debt she has every intention to repay, as it was booked as a loan she conveniently won’t have to pay income tax on that amount. Perhaps Nick Clegg, who donated £15,000 to the LibDems this week, could help Sarah with her finances…