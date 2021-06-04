Gove Pinged by Covid App After Portugal Match

Michael Gove had to abandon a meeting with the PM and the leaders of the UK’s devolved assemblies yesterday after being told by the track and trace app that he’d come into contact with a Covid-positive person. The app pinged him just days after returning home from his trip to Portugal to watch the Champions League final over the bank holiday. Quite the own goal…

According to Sky, Gove won’t be submitting himself to a 10-day self-isolation, as he’s taking part in a new pilot scheme, which involves being tested every day for a week.

Yesterday morning, Guido reported the finger was pointed at the 12,000 holiday-going football fans as being the cause of Portugal’s rise in cases. It’s awkward that Michael Gove – responsible for much of the UK’s Covid response – is now possibly partly responsible for Portugal’s 56% rise in cases…