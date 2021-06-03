Senior Tory Source Slams Foreign Aid Rebel MPs as “Old Timers”, “Patronising” their Voters

As the number of rebels ahead of Monday’s vote on cutting foreign aid rises, a senior Tory source has slammed the group of wets as “old timers” who are “more interested in patronising and preaching than representing.”

Around 30 Tory MPs have now signed up to vote for an amendment by Andrew Mitchell, tabled for next Monday’s debate, with only 10 or so more required to overturn the Tory majority. Backers include a number of old hand Rt. Hons., including Theresa May, Sir Peter Bottomley, Damian Green, Sir Edward Leigh, Tobias Ellwood, Jeremy Hunt, Sir Roger Gale and Sir Desmond Swayne. As Guido’s rottweiler Tory source points out, the sort of MPs with massive majorities and who represent “largely well off constituencies”…

Tobias Ellwood won’t have won over any waverers with his ultra-patronising performance on the Today Programme this morning. When pointed out by Mishal Husain that the majority of the public support the government’s move, he said he hoped the amendment’s vote “will actually help educate the nation”.

Guido’s top Tory source blasted the rebels:

“We are still spending £10 billion this year on aid, but it’s just never enough for these people who seem totally out of touch with public opinion. Cutting the overseas aid budget is overwhelmingly popular, especially in those newly won red wall seats.”

Monday looks like it’s heading for an increasingly rare parliamentary fireworks display…