Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party Raised Same as LibDems

If there were ever a sign of the LibDems’ increasing irrelevance, figures released by the electoral commission today revealed Laurence Fox single-handedly raised almost as much as the entire LibDems in the first quarter one of 2021. Total returns revealed Fox’s Reclaim party brought in £1.53 million, versus the LibDems’ £1.28 million. Fox’s incoming was exclusively from 18 individual donations by Jeremy Hosking…

Unsurprisingly, even Nick Clegg couldn’t turn the LibDems’ fundraising efforts around. The former deputy prime minister resumed donating to his former party, for the first time since the 2019 general election. Electoral Commission records show their former leader gave £5,000 to his old branch in Sheffield, and £10,000 to the Scottish LibDem branch. Guido would have thought his Facebook wage would allow him to be more generous…