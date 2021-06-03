“How Can You Keep a Straight Face?”: Minister Under Pressure after Schools Advisor Quits over Funding Row

Following Education Tsar Sir Kevan Collins’ resignation last night – after No. 10 refused to back his £15 billion funding proposals – Safeguarding Minister Victoria Atkins had to defend the government’s current spending plan of just 1/10th of what Collins was calling for. Rishi is also feeling the heat after being accused of putting up the main objections.

Atkins insisted on Sky News that the £1.4 billion sum was a “huge amount of funding” and that she “didn’t know where [Collins’] figures have come from“. LBC’s Nick Ferrari resorted to asking her how she could keep a straight face. And the government were hoping recess would be an easy ride…