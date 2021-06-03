6 Northern Seats to be Scrapped in Boundary Review

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has announced the start of its review today – the first changes to constituency boundaries in over 10 years. As Guido first revealed in January, the government will keep the number of MPs to 650, abandoning David Cameron’s plan to reduce the number to 600. As expected, the review revealed that the North will lose a number of seats. The North East and North West will drop two seats respectively, whilst the Yorkshire and the Humber area will see no change. The West Midlands will also lose two seats potentially threatening Jess Philips’ constituency in Birmingham, Yardley and Zarah Sultana’s constituency in Coventry South.

The South will see a huge increase in its seat share, with the South East acquiring 7 seats, and the South West 3 seats. London will also be increasing its seat share by 2, Eastern by 3 and the East Midlands by 1. Due to the huge Tory gains throughout the red wall in the 2019 General Election, this boundary reform may not benefit the Tories as much as people previously expected. Instead the LibDems, who typically do well in London and the South, may end up benefiting the most from this boundary change…