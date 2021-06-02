LibDems Lying Here: Amersham By-Election Candidate Still Lives in London

It looks like the LibDems’ candidate for the Chesham and Amersham by-election, Sarah Green, isn’t being entirely truthful about the length of her commute. Despite claiming to live in Amersham (on both the statement of persons nominated and her campaign material), there is still no Sarah Green on the electoral roll anywhere in the town. Pretty odd, considering Lib Dem campaigners are insisting she’s lived there for the last two years…

Local sources state that Green has been using ‘Sycamore Road‘ in Amersham as her home address, living in a flat above a Marks & Spencer store. Records show that there are 6 flats in that building, with five of the six flats currently occupied by people on the electoral register. The sixth flat has only just had a let agreed on Rightmove, and the last person to be registered at that property was a local councillor – not Sarah Green.

Guido hears that Green actually lives in London, which is where she’s still based according to her own LinkedIn profile. She’d also previously led the Ealing Liberal Democrats, and campaigned heavily in the area during 2016. So much for “fighting in the corner” of the local people – lying about her home address would constitute electoral fraud…