Carrie Confirms Name Change

While she may not be getting the honeymoon of her dreams until 2022, Carrie’s getting on with the important post-marital job of updating social media with her new name; confirming the switch to Carrie Johnson on Twitter and Instagram. Unfortunately the changes have resulted in Mrs Johnson losing her blue verified ticks on both platforms. Unfortunately for a comms professional, Carrie forgot to save her former Twitter handle.

Congratulations to user Louise Bevan (now @CarrieSymonds) for being the first to grab it…