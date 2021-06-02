Author of LibDem’s “101 Ways to Win an Election” Oversees MPs Lose 46 Seats

Political bookworms will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the forthcoming publication of, “101 Ways to Win an Election” – now available to pre-order on Amazon. The book’s author, Mark Pack, claims it’s “packed full of information on how to win elections”. Oddly, the book’s biography doesn’t inform potential readers that the expert electioneering advice is coming from… the president of the Liberal Democratic Party.

The book is the third edition to be released; in the time between the first edition, out in 2012, the second edition in 2016 and the new 2022 edition, his party have fallen from 57 seats to 11. The book promises “advice and practical tips”.

The author, Mark Pack, saw his career highlight when he was appointed co-leader of the LibDems in 2019, following the loss of Jo Swinson’s seat. She clearly didn’t read his book…

The other co-author of the book, Ed Maxfield, seems to at least practice what he preaches: he quit the LibDems in late 2020, citing “shifting values”, having become “disillusioned with the party’s disastrous approach to Brexit and its 2019 general election campaign. Finally, some practical election-winning advice from at least one of the authors: quit the LibDems…