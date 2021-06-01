Gove & Osborne’s Lonely Porto Trips

While Boris tied the knot at the weekend, Cameron’s old Notting Hill Set cast more lonely figures in Porto, as they arrived to watch the Champions League Final. George Osborne turned up on his tod, notably without his fiancé Thea Rogers. Neither has Rogers been seen in their new Somerset home for some time…

Guido also spots Gove made the trip, again on his own, making full use of the government’s green travel list.

Unfortunately for Michael, one local eye-witness reports he was shortly “hounded out” of the bar pictured above. A nice distraction for both men from Boris’s loved-up weekend nuptials…