Dr Christian ‘Two Homes’ Jessen Begs to Pay Arlene Foster’s Legal Costs

Co-conspirators were delighted at the news last week of Dr Christian Jessen’s court defeat at the hands of Arlene Foster, after he alleged on Twitter that she’d had an affair. The damages Jessen has to pay came to £150,000, with the legal fees taking the total damage to £425,000. Dr Christian’s solution? Crowdfunding.

After four days, the total he’s raised has come to a disappointing £7,850 out of the £150,000 goal, from 332 donors. He tells backers that any money raised over the goal will be donated to relevant charities. Doesn’t look like there’s any chance of that…

What Dr Christian’s crowfunder doesn’t tell donors is he is far from cash-strapped. During the court case, he gave evidence that, at the start of 2020, he was living at 77 Walpole House, 126 Westminster Bridge Road SE1 – his home of 10 years; however he also owned 79 Walpole House. A basic online evaluation puts both these flats at a market value of £1.2 million and £797,000 respectively. If Dr Christian is genuinely cash strapped, Guido suggests he flogs one of his premium London properties, rather than fleecing his supporters…