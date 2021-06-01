Dawn Butler’s Anti-Truss Poll Backfires

Liz Truss kicked Pride Month off to a great start yesterday, urging Whitehall officials to withdraw from the Stonewall diversity scheme following a row over trans rights. Naturally the left is outraged, despite the Equalities and Human Rights Commission having also recently withdrawn from the scheme. Former Shadow Equalities Secretary Dawn Butler tried rallying her troops on Twitter, asking followers who they trust more: Stonewall or Liz Truss. Two hours and 9,000 votes later, who’s come out on top?

As ever, don’t ask questions to which you may not like the answer…