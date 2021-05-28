Simple Rob Roberts Recall Option Being Explored

While Rob Roberts was out on the town last night, commiserating the first night of his six-week parliamentary suspension, Westminster was actively trying to search for a way to force a by-election. Guido hears the most straightforward route currently being explored involves the Standards Commissioner writing a new report to supplement the Independent Expert Panel’s, endorsing its findings and thereby being able to recommend a recall petition. Moves are also afoot by staffers to let Rees-Mogg know the widespread concerns should Roberts be able to remain an MP. Though certainly not guaranteed, there is still a chance of a by-election…

In other Rob Roberts news, twice this week The Times has alluded to a nickname for the scandal-ridden MP being used in the Tory whips’ office, which “Red Box would disclose but for reasons of taste”. Guido thought co-conspirators might be interested to learn the moniker: Arse Arsehole.