Keir Starmer Repeating Sunak’s Tory Slogan

Not content to watch Labour plunge even further in the polls, it looks like Sir Keir has now decided to make the government’s job even easier today by spreading their own PR messaging for them. After a quick trip to Wales, the Labour leader took to Twitter to boast that Mark Drakeford is “moving Wales forward with a plan for jobs and the economy”; the cut-through must be subliminal if Starmer is repeating Rishi Sunak’s trademark phrase. For nearly a year it has appeared on virtually all of the Chancellor’s fancy PR graphics released on social media. The government even has a whole webpage dedicated to it, beaming Rishi included…

This also isn’t the first time Labour have accidentally lifted the Tories’ messaging: last year, Ed Miliband somehow managed to botch his own ‘Build It in Britain‘ slogan by claiming we need to ‘build back better‘ – much to the Conservatives’ delight. A Tory source tells Guido “we don’t mind them helping push our message out. Imitation is the best form of flattery as the saying goes”…