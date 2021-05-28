Boris Cleared of Breaking Ministerial Code over Wallpaper-Gate

Boris has been cleared of breaking the ministerial code over the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat. In a new report released this afternoon, Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests Lord Geidt concludes:

“Having advised that the interests declared by the Prime Minister present no actual or perceived conflict, I consider them to be consistent with the provisions of the Ministerial Code”.

The report finds that whilst Lord Brownlow did settle the £200,000 renovation bill, Boris only became aware of that fact just before the story was published in the Mail – months after the transaction was made. Geidt describes this “unwise”…

Number 10 immediately issued a response:

“Geidt’s independent report shows the PM acted in accordance with the Ministerial Code at all times. Other than works funded through the annual allowance, the costs of [flat refurbishment] are not being financed by taxpayers and have been settled by the PM personally.”

Read the report in full:
