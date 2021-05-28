Bercow’s Furlough Provision

Further to Guido’s story yesterday that the Bercows have over £400,000 in the bank, an eagle-eyed bean counting co-conspirator spotted a detail tucked away near the bottom of their company’s accounts: details of an accounting policy for government grants. That policy is typically only for businesses which have relied on the furlough scheme.

Given that the accounts statement also shows the company only employs two people (John and Sally), there are only a limited number of ways the grants could have been spent. Guido wonders whether these tough economic times left John with no choice other than to furlough Sally for the past year…

UPDATE: HMRC documents show that the Bercows did claim furlough money, with the report showing that their company (Fedhead Ltd.) made three claims across December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021 for a total of £30,000.