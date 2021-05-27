Hancock Rejects Cummings’s “Unsubstantiated Allegations” and Accusations of Lying

Matt Hancock is up in the Commons, fighting back against Cummings’s scathing attacks yesterday:

“I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true, and that I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout. Every day, since I began working on the response to this pandemic last January, I’ve got up and asked what must I do to protect life. That is the job of a health secretary in a pandemic.”