Guido’s report about Kay Burley and Beth Rigby’s fallout has triggered well-sourced whispers of a mutiny in the ranks over at Sky News, almost all of which revolves around Kay Burley. According to one well-informed source, not everyone is looking forward to Kay Burley’s imminent return to the screen as much as Guido: “I know the team are dreading her return” was the comment. Another producer confides that her return is being anticipated “unexcitedly”. Aside from the revelation earlier this week of a former producer accusing her of harassment and bullying, it seems her ire isn’t just reserved for off-screen talent; a fellow well-known presenter says “The woman is a lunatic… F**k her. She is a nightmare”. Staff may be hoping this resolves soon, given Kay’s set to return to her presenting job on the 7th.

Looking for clues as to who’s in and who’s out, Guido spots a number of conspicuous omissions from Kay’s online social circle. Of the channel’s top on-screen talent and political team, six follow Burley’s account: Rob Powell, Sam Coates, Tom Rayner, Joe Pike, Tamara Cohen and Samantha Washington. It’s notable, however, that Burley doesn’t return the following favour with Powell, Coates and Rayner…

Who is absent entirely? Sarah-Jane Mee, Stephen Dixon,* Niall Paterson and Adam Boulton. Guido has heard tell of more than a few personal dramas going on behind the scenes. Social media ostracism sounds like just the half of it…

*Stephen Dixon has deleted his social media whilst we were preparing this article. Kay Burley had blocked him on Twitter.