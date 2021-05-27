Arlene Foster Wins £125,000 Damages from Celebrity Doctor over Affair Allegation

It looks like Arlene Foster will be finishing her time as First Minister on a high after defeating Embarrassing Bodies doctor Christian Jessen in court, over his claims in December 2019 that she’d been having an extra-marital affair. The lefty celebrity doctor has been ordered to pay £125,000 for the defamatory tweet. There’s only one embarrassed body in this case…

Arlene Foster is due to step down as DUP leader tomorrow, and as First Minister of Nothern Ireland at the end of June. Thankfully Dr Christian’s just sorted out a luxury post-job holiday for her…