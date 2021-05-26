Shapps: Cummings is Captain Hindsight

Unsurprisingly Grant Shapps was handed the morning media round ahead of a difficult day for the government. While protesting that Dominic Cummings’ impending committee appearance is a distraction from his rail spending announcements, Shapps repeatedly accused Cummings of being a Captain Hindsight, and – on Times Radio – a “professor of history”. The attack has legs given this morning old messages from Cummings have emerged that show he privately ordered ministers to deny the government’s supposed herd immunity strategy. The exact thing he’s now accusing the PM of lying about…

When asked whether Dominic Cummings is a liar, Shapps said he’d “leave others to judge how reliable a witness that former advisor happens to be”, and claims whatever was said behind closed doors while decisions were being made, what matters is what calls were ultimately made. He also denies ever hearing Boris refer to Covid as “Kung flu” as per today’s Mail…

"Did Boris Johnson ever refer to Covid as Kung-Flu?"



Nick Ferrari put Dominic Cummings' allegations to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, ahead of his appearance before ministers. @NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/5AMpzCsbQt — LBC (@LBC) May 26, 2021

Cummings is up before the select committee at 9.30 a.m. For For Westminster’s media this is the climactic reality show, they’re going to be glued to their screens. Guido suspects it might be a bit of anti-climax…