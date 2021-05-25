Tory MP: I have Torn Up My TV Licence, BBC Won’t Get Another Penny Out of Me

Co-conspirators’ favourite no-nonsense Tory MP Lee Anderson had another barnstorming outing in the Commons yesterday, professing that he has torn up his TV Licence following the Martin Bashir scandal, and the corporation “won’t get another penny” out of him “ever“. The Ashfield MP told fellow MPs the BBC is “rotten”:

“In my opinion, the once-great BBC is rotten, and my constituents should not have to pay for a service if they don’t use it.”

He ended his intervention with a call to the minister to transform the BBC into a subscription service. Whittingdale didn’t fully avoid the point, saying “I have no doubt that that is a debate that has already started and will continue.” Guido will make sure of it…