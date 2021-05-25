Heather Wheeler Throws Hat in for ’22

Heather Wheeler is putting her name forward to stand as Chairman of the 1922 Committee. The right-winger and early Brexit backer has emailed fellow Tory MPs to tell them whilst she thanks “Sir Graham for his leadership over the last 11 years but feel that the time is right for a change. The Parliamentary Party has altered over those 11 years and a new Chairman should be approachable, meeting and talking with Backbenchers, and, without fear or favour, talk candidly to the top echelons of our Party.” She joins Robert Goodwill in challenging for the backbench Tory trade union…

The three-way race now has candidates from the 2005 intake and the 2010 intake up against Graham Brady, who was first elected in 1997. Could this be a change election?