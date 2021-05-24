WATCH: Labour’s Valerie Vaz Casts Doubts on Boris’s Illness in Intensive Care

Politics Live viewers witnessed a bizarre moment during today’s programme in which the former shadow leader of the house Valerie Vaz decided to speculate Boris Johnson wasn’t as ill while in intensive care as the public were led to believe. Despite the conversation being about Dominic Cummings, Vaz told viewers:

“Remember, the PM was in hospital for a while, errm not quite at death’s door, that we were led to believe”

After Tory MP Simon Clarke pointed out it was an extraordinary thing to claim, Vaz doubled down on her conspiracy, saying “I don’t know, I wasn’t in the room… OK so he was in intensive care I don’t know I wasn’t his doctor”. Looks like Starmer dodged a bullet sacking her earlier this month…