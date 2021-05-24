Priti Patel: Glasgow’s Illegal Immigrants Raid was “What the British Public Voted For”

Most will remember the scenes in Glasgow earlier this month, when a left-wing mob prevented the arrest of two illegal migrants by the Home Office. In her big immigration speech today for Bright Blue, Priti Patel assured reporters:

“In response to Glasgow, and the removal of people who had no legal right to be in the UK, I’ve already said in my remarks today we will continue to do that. That is effectively what the British public have voted for, they want, and actually it’s part of my legal duties as well”

Despite the left’s temporary victory, the Home Office has already vowed to deport the two men in Glasgow. Priti has to be commended for so expertly mastering the art of knowing how to wind up the woke Twitterati and please actual voters at the same time…