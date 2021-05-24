Gove Backs Anti-Reshuffle Reform Plans

Michael Gove has backed the findings in a new report from Policy Exchange which lays out plans to modernise the Civil Service with a greater focus on promoting ‘talent and potential‘ over tenure, and broadening recruitment with a greater range of ‘backgrounds, life experiences and perspectives’. It also suggests limiting cabinet reshuffles and introducing greater training for ministers and SpAds. Odd to see Gove supporting fewer reshuffles…

Writing this morning, Gove said:

“Covering a wide range from the history of Civil Service reform to the Sisyphean challenge of upgrading our digital and data infrastructure, this report is a valuable guide to modernisation of government. As this report argues, Ministers and officials will ensure the promotion of the most capable Civil Servants, with promotion based on talent rather than time served.”

To anyone in the private sector, the idea that you should not promote on the basis of time served doesn’t seem particularly radical. A white paper outlining the details of the government’s planned reforms is expected soon…

Read the report in full: