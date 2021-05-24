BBC’s Palestinian Specialist Was Hitler Fan-Girl

Usually our series of articles highlighting “expert activists“ exposes interview guests posing as neutral experts whilst hiding their partisan political agenda. In the case of Tala Halawa, we’re focusing on a BBC journalist who for three years has been reporting on Palestine. She previously stated that she saw her mission as highlighting the “Palestinian case”. Presumably that is why she was hired by the impartial BBC.

The BBC may be regretting hiring her after old tweets were discovered that give an inkling of her thinking. The BBC are keen to emphasise they are taking this “extremely seriously”, weakly pointing out she was not a BBC journalist in 2014 when she tweeted this particular post. She has now deleted her account…