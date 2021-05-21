[WATCH] Boris: “Nothing in the Data” to Derail Freedom Roadmap

Boris is clearly keen to dismiss the pessimism brought about by the spread of the Indian variant, though he stopped short of denying the use of Covid passports at large gatherings:

“I’m still seeing nothing in the data that leads me to think that we’re going to have to deviate from the roadmap, though obviously we remain cautious […] on Covid status certificiation, people should bear in mind I don’t see any prospect of certificates to go into pubs or anything like that […] we will let people know as much as we possibly can by the end of the month about weddings, for instance […] we must remain cautious in our approach.”

No passports for the pub, though looking increasingly likely for mass events…