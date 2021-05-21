Starmer’s Top Aide: Corbyn Must be Honest About Vaccination Status

Following Guido’s story earlier in the week that well-places sources understand Corbyn is still refusing the vaccine, Starmer’s top aide has come out to agree with co-conspirators: Corbyn “should be honest” about his vaccine status. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Starmer’s new PPS Sharon Hodgson says:

“It’s not a privacy thing… if you’ve had the jab you should say and if he hasn’t then he needs to sort of be honest I suppose about that.”

As the Huffington Post notes, Corbyn’s office told Guido on Monday he “doesn’t normally comment on personal health matters”. His own Islington council area, however, now has the fourth lowest vaccine uptake of all local authorities, at just 38.3%. Surely Corbyn has a moral duty to come public on his vaccine status – providing he’s had one…