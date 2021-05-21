Rob Roberts Braces for Damning Report

A long time after Guido first revealed Rob Roberts’ successive scandals, and with increasing leaks to the press about the findings of Parliament’s report, Guido understands the whole sorry affair will shortly be coming to an end. It is understood the report’s damning findings will be made public next week, exactly a year on from when this site first reported he’d met with the Chief Whip over behaviour allegations. Other outlets have jumped the gun on the report’s findings – Guido will hold off on predicting anything…

Here’s how we got here:

Exactly a year ago next week, Guido first reported that Chief Whip Mark Spencer had intervened over allegations against a young male staffer by “Mid-Life Crisis Bob”.

A second scandal emerged just three days later, after Guido reported 40-year-old Roberts had bragged about using David Cameron in efforts to get closer to Tory youth group Blue Beyond’s founder, 27-year-old Luke Robert Black. Who thought David Cameron’s year would get worse…

Two days after that, Guido exclusively revealed texts from Rob to a second parliamentary staffer – this time female – inviting her to come to his flat for “fun times”. Despite reports in the Mail on Sunday, this is not under investigation by parliament, however it did end up being investigated by CCHQ. The party merely “strongly rebuked” him on this, despite not talking to the female staffer.

A month after Guido revealed the meeting between Roberts and the Chief Whip, Guido learned Parliament had begun their formal investigation into the Delyn MP on June 23rd 2020. It’s been a long road. The report is due next week…