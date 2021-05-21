BBC Haemorrhaging 500 Licence Fee Payers a Day

It’s not just Princess Diana causing a migraine for the BBC this morning. A report by MPs has slammed corporation bosses as “complacent and unconcerned” about their finances after the report found around 200,000 households a year are stopping paying the telly tax. Over 500 licence fee losses a day…

The haemorrhaging of viewers has contributed to a £310 million black hole in the BBC’s finances. The report came from parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, and says that “when pressed, the BBC seem unconcerned by the decline, maintaining that overall the number of users it reaches is high compared to other broadcasters”.

The report also says that despite – as Guido first revealed – plans for an increased presence “in the nations and regions”, the plans “seem unclear and disjointed”. Guido commends all 200,000 who have seen sense…

Read the report in full here: