Thornberry’s 10-Point Plan to Undermine Britain’s Vaccine Drive

Today Emily Thornberry published an open letter to Liz Truss in which she outlined Labour’s 10-point plan to ‘win the battle against Covid-19’. Essentially, it amounts to signing up to a load of global bodies with binding powers over their member states, and a pooling of vaccine supply resources for ‘maximum efficiency and output‘. Has Labour not been paying attention to Europe’s rollout for the last six months?

Of course, this isn’t the first time both Thornberry and Starmer have advocated moves which would have botched the UK’s agile vaccine drive. First, they campaigned to keep the country within the European Medicines Agency post-Brexit (despite Starmer later claiming he hadn’t). Then they pushed the government to ignore scientific advice and vaccinate teachers ahead of the clinically vulnerable – a policy which was later debunked by the ONS. Every day is Groundhog Day…