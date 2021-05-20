Starmer Admonished by UK Statistics Authority for False PMQs Crime Stats

Keir Starmer has received a fact check bollocking by the UK Statistics Authority after falsely claiming that crime was rising during a PMQs session last month. A letter from Sir David Norgrove warns Sir Keir that his misleading statement could cause “alarm” among the public which is “not supported by the data.” Sir David also points out crime is actually falling, whilst warning Starmer that his predecessor Corbyn fell into the same trap. Not a great look for a supposed details man, and former Director of Public Prosecutions…

“Total crime levels have been falling since the mid-1990s, including last year (though comparisons involving last year are complicated by a change in the method of collection). The risk with the statements you made is that people may be alarmed by figures that do not reflect reality, which could affect their behaviour and lead to pressure for policy changes not supported by the data. I am sure you agree that this would not be desirable.”

A Tory source tells Guido they are “pleased Sir Keir has been slapped on the wrists for his misleading comments and hope he won’t repeat his wrong and alarming claims”. Before anyone claims Sir David is a Tory stooge, the last time he made major headlines was during a row with Boris over the £350 million a day figure…

Read Sir David Norgrove’s letter in full below: