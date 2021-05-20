Mike Hill Banned by Parliament Over Sexual Misconduct Findings

Lindsay Hoyle today banned Mike Hill from parliament after an independent expert panel found he had breached Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy before quitting earlier this year. Two complaints were upheld by the IEP against the former Hartlepool MP relating to sexual misconduct; the findings of which were told to Hill in March, 11 days prior to Guido revealing his resignation. 

Because of his resignation, the panel were unable to sanction him, however warned had he not “a significant sanction would have been under consideration”

In the light his resignation however, the sub-panel concluded that no available sanction met the facts of this case and the specific circumstances of the Responder. They therefore did not impose or recommend a sanction”

Starmer has, however, stripped Hill of his right to a former Member’s pass. Just one month after imposing the same sanction on Jared O’Mara…

Read the damning report in full:
