Rob Roberts Defends Illegal Parking as “Pretty Good Traffic Management”

Last Friday, Guido revealed Rob Roberts’s latest transgression: parking his enormous Volvo in the middle of the pavement, despite signposts pointing towards a car park just around the corner. Rob’s now taken to his personal Facebook to reveal his bulletproof explanation for the incident, claiming he was:

“unloading particularly heavy items [and] was extremely careful to leave enough room for pedestrians or people with wheelchairs or strollers to get past”

This, he argues, was “pretty good traffic management”.

Unfortunately this wasn’t a good enough reason to nullify his parking ticket. As Rob goes on to say “Sadly, we all make mistakes”, although he’s really perfected the art…