Penny Mordaunt Fact Check: Who Funds Angela Rayner?

Penny Mordaunt’s mauling of Angela Rayner in the Commons yesterday afternoon took Westminster by storm, Rayner and Mordaunt were even trending on Twitter. Given it was so watched, Guido thought a fact check of one of Mordaunt’s main claims was in order:

“If you were to take every single MP she’s made an allegation about this afternoon, and you were to look at all the political donations they have received since the pandemic started (since January 2020), if you were to add them all up; if you were to double them – no, Mr Speaker, if you were to quadruple them – you would still just about match what the hon. Lady herself has received in the same time period.”

Referring back to Ange’s speech, she named the PM, the Home Secretary, the Health Secretary and Lord Lister, whose total declared takings since January 2020 benchmark amounted to just £4,660 for Boris and £55,586 for Hancock. Surprisingly Priti doesn’t have a single register of interest entry…

Rayner’s coffers on the other hand have been working overtime. Since January 2020 Angie has received:

21 January: £50,000 from Waheed Ali

22 January: £1,683.21 from GMB

22 January: £47,227.58 from GMB

26 January: £1,000 from Simeon Honore

30 January: £25,000 from GMB

31 January: £10,000 from Rajesh Agrawal

4 February: £10,000 from USDAW

11 February: £25,000 from CWU

25 February: £2,000 from Mohammed Imran

4 March: £25,000 from Trevor Chinn

5 March: £10,000 from Intro Developments Ltd

5 March: £25,000 from Martin Taylor

12 March: £2,500 from Simeon Honore

That’s a whopping £234,410.79, and – as Penny pointed out – the same as four times the total takings of the government figures she was pointing the finger at (£240,984). Penny had Rayner bang to rights…