“Don’t Know” Overtakes Keir Starmer in Best Prime Minister Rating

A new poll from Savanta Comres puts Keir Starmer’s net favourability at just 24%, down 6 points from April and now 4 points behind “Don’t Know” on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister. Boris is miles ahead at 48%…

There aren’t many reasons to be cheerful in Starmer’s camp. Last week’s YouGov data had Labour down at 30% for only the second time in a year, and Sir Keir polling lower than Jeremy Corbyn and Andy Burnham. Maybe ‘Don’t Know’ will make a run at the Labour leadership as well…