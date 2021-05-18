WATCH: Rayner’s Mauling By Mordaunt

Angela Rayner’s debut in the Commons today after being appointed Labour’s shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster saw a disastrous performance by the deputy leader. Not only did her question result in two breaches of Commons rules – and an admonishing by the Speaker – Penny Mordaunt tore her claims of cronyism to shreds. In a four-minute-long response, Mordaunt addressed each of Rayner’s allegations, concluding with a damning fact:

“If you were to take every single MP she’s made an allegation about this afternoon, and you were to look at all the political donations they have recieved since the pandemic started (since January 2020), if you were to add them all up; if you were to double them – no, Mr Speaker, if you were to quadruple them – you would still just about match what the hon. Lady herself has received in the same time period.”

Warning Rayner, “she should thank her lucky stars that we don’t play the same games that she does”.

Rayner was also interrupted during her question by Lindsay Hoyle who had to point out that her question about the PM’s Mustique holiday is under investigation by the House’s standards Commissioner and therefore inappropriate to ask about. After she sat down there came a second telling off over her attack of Lord Lister – breaking the rule about mentioning Lords in the Commons.

Is it too late for Starmer to attempt a second sacking?