WATCH: Boris Says “Nothing Conclusive” to Deviate from Roadmap Despite Variant

Amid gloomy reports that the Indian variant will derail the roadmap, Boris attempted to calm nerves in a pooled clip this afternoon, with a particular emphasis on vaccine uptake:

“We’re looking very carefully at the data, we’re looking at what’s happening with the epidemiology, we’re trying to work out to what extent the new variant, the Indian variant, is maybe more transmissible. But at the moment we see nothing conclusive to say that we have to deviate from the roadmap but obviously we’ll be keeping people informed.”

Not a yes, not a no…