Sir Keir’s Fly-on-the-Fence Documentary Unlikely to Succeed

Now that Sir Keir’s considering a move into reality television with a new fly-on-the-wall documentary about his leadership, Guido has had a look back on a few previous entries in the genre to get a flavour of just how bad an idea this is likely to be. The clips above would suggest it probably won’t do much good…

A few highlights include Jeremy Corbyn’s aide claiming it’s best to ‘let Jeremy fail on his own‘, and Anne Widdecombe refusing to confirm whether she ever lost her virginity. Hardly the kind of content that’ll rebuild the Red Wall. To be fair to Starmer, he is also doing Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, which will definitely fix everything…