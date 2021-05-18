Cummings’s Pre-Performance Build-Up

Guido enjoys a bit of political theatre as much as anyone, so Dominic Cummings’s menacing tweet adds to the sense of drama about his forthcoming Committee appearance:

He’s now deleted the tweeted poll, saying he “botched” the options, and will “obviously” give it to the committee:

Did 1st twitter poll, botched options like idiot so scrapped... My point was *as well as* giving to cmte I cd also raise £ for a charity - not instead of - but I botched it... *Obviously* I'll give to cmte Wed... — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) May 18, 2021

Perhaps he realised in a rare moment of self awareness that it made him look, well, a bit psychotic.