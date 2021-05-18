Cummings’s Pre-Performance Build-Up

Guido enjoys a bit of political theatre as much as anyone, so Dominic Cummings’s menacing tweet adds to the sense of drama about his forthcoming Committee appearance:

He’s now deleted the tweeted poll, saying he “botched” the options, and will “obviously” give it to the committee:

Perhaps he realised in a rare moment of self awareness that it made him look, well, a bit psychotic.
mdi-tag-outline Coronavirus Inquiry
mdi-account-multiple-outline Dominic Cummings
mdi-timer May 18 2021 @ 12:15 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments