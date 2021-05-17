Jeremy Corbyn’s Vaccine Hesitancy

Sources tell Guido that Jeremy Corbyn is still yet to receive his first vaccine dose, despite his age cohort becoming eligible back in February. As Guido first pointed out in March, the independent MP for Islington North has stayed remarkably quiet on the topic of his own vaccination – even as virtually every other politician has jumped in front of a camera for a jab as soon as they’ve had the chance.

Jeremy’s parliamentary office tells Guido that Jeremy “doesn’t normally comment on personal health matters”…