Commons Agrees to Quicker Covid Unlocking

Last Thursday Guido revealed that previously-dovish speaker Lindsay Hoyle had performed a vaccine-inspired u-turn, calling for an early re-opening of additional parliamentary social venues, and a reduction in social distancing in the Commons chamber.

“As we approach the implementation of Step 3 of the Government Roadmap and the continued success of the UK’s vaccination programme and low infection rates, I will encourage the House of Commons Commission on Monday 17 May to implement all changes possible under the current Government guidance.

It was to be discussed during today’s meeting of the Commons Commission.

Guido understands the Commission has met and now agreed to all the proposed changes, with venues such as the Commons terrace set to re-open soon. More MPs will be able to fit into the Commons, as social distancing reduces from 2m to 1m+. Should make PMQs a bit more lively…