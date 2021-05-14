Wes Streeting Stepping Back from Politics to Undergo Kidney Cancer Treatment

I want to share some personal news.



From the end of next week, I’m going to be away from work for a little while as I’m about to undergo treatment for kidney cancer in the safe hands of the NHS.



Personal statement: pic.twitter.com/kUk1kqb0BM — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) May 14, 2021

Sad news from Labour this morning as Wes Streeting announces he’s stepping back from politics to undergo treatment for kidney cancer. In a personal statement on Twitter, Streeting announced that in early March he went into hospital with a kidney stone and at the time a scan identified a lump on the kidney. A month later it was diagnosed as cancer. Starmer has said he knows Streeting will “come back from this even stronger and more determined than ever before.”

Wes Streeting was only just promoted in Sunday’s reshuffle to be Labour’s new Shadow Secretary of State for Child Poverty. Streeting will be taking leave from the 21st May and his office will cover his work. Guido’s wishes Wes all the best…