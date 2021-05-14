Tories 15 Points Ahead, Starmer Less Popular than Corbyn

A new YouGov poll now puts the Conservatives 15 points ahead of Labour nationally, with the Tories on 45% against Labour’s 30%. That’s a 2% gain for the Conservatives since the week of the local elections, and Labour’s worst result since the 14th April. It’s also only the second time Labour have dropped to 30% or below in the last year…

Worse yet for Sir Keir is that his own favourability is still stuck in the gutter. YouGov polling shows that not only is Starmer polling worse than Corbyn did at the same point of his leadership – with Sir Keir now on -48 compared to -40 for Corbyn in September 2016 – new data released today shows that nearly half of Labour’s 2019 voters believe that Andy Burnham would do a better job as Labour leader than Starmer. Of course, not that that matters to Burnham, who’ll be too busy with his mayoral duties to care about leadership rumours – it’s not like he’s just secured a column with the Evening Standard or anything…